‘Bogus Dr Matthew’s actions have put strain on me’: Real Dr Sanele Zingelwa speaks out

“I put it on record that I do not know the so-called ‘Dr Matthew Lani’. His actions have put a huge strain on not only myself, but also on my family. It is unfortunate he would abuse social media for his own selfish ends.”
Zingelwa said he studied medicine from 2014 to 2020 in Cuba after being awarded the Nelson Mandela-Fidel Castro scholarship by the Gauteng health department.
The scholarship required students to complete an 18-month integration programme at a local institution, and Zingelwa said he completed his at Wits University from September 2020 to December 2021. He began his internship at Tembisa Hospital in January 2022.
“I hope the bogus doctor will be brought to justice. I would like to request the police and the justice system work expeditiously to conclude the matter.
“I am grateful for the overwhelming support I have received from my family, friends, colleagues and South Africans,” Zingelwa said.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo confirmed two cases of impersonating a medical practitioner have been opened at Thembisa and Brixton police stations.
“The investigation is under way and no arrests have been made yet,” he said.
Since Lani was exposed, his TikTok account has been banned.
However, he opened a new account on Tuesday where he tried to clear his name and insisted he is a medical doctor.
He told users on a social media live group chat there were two Dr Sanele Zingelwas on the HPCSA registry and claimed he is one of them.
The real Dr Sanele Zingelwa says the actions of “bogus” TikTok “Dr” Matthew Lani has placed strain on him and his family.
He has opened a case of identity fraud with the police against the social media personality for allegedly impersonating him to nearly 300,000 followers. The Gauteng health department also opened a criminal case of impersonating a doctor.
Lani posed on social media as a 24-year-old doctor and gained popularity, and even featured on radio shows and podcasts. He previously told his followers his legal surname is Zingelwa and stated on LinkedIn he was Matthew Sanele Zingelwa.
His cover was blown on Monday when it was confirmed by the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) and the Gauteng health department that he was not a registered doctor working at Helen Joseph Hospital as he claimed. Wits University, where Lani claimed to have graduated, denied he graduated from the institution.
The real Zingelwa has spoken out publicly, issuing a statement in which he expressed shock and dismay at Lani’s actions.
Lani said he was consulting his legal team on his rights to post online so as not to jeopardise the outcome of the cases opened against him.
“I understand the public is interested in hearing from me and I assure everyone I will be [as] transparent as possible. However, I must also respect the legal process and protect my rights.”
He said he is aware of the “speculation and misinformation” about him and wants to clarify a few things.
“First, I have not been convicted of any crime. I am innocent until proven guilty and I intend to defend myself against all the charges.”
“Second, I am not being silenced by the government or any professional entity. I am choosing to remain silent at this time because I want to avoid saying anything that could jeopardise my legal case. I know this is a difficult time for my family and friends and I appreciate the unwavering support.”
Meanwhile, 120 people have been arrested by the HPCSA and police in the past two financial years.
HPCSA spokesperson Christopher Tsatsawane said the public can check the validity of a doctor on the council's “iRegister” on its website or call 012 338 9300/01.
“We would like to advise members of the public to be vigilant and observant when they visit their practitioners or consume social media content. Members of the public also have a responsibility to ask for the practitioner's registration number through which they can verify the authenticity of the practitioner.”
The HPCSA will continue to work with law enforcement to root out bogus doctors and to guide health professions to ensure the public is protected, Tsatsawane said.
