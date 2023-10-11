Dr Nandipha Magudumana ‘collapses’ in holding cells

The Thabo Bester matter has been delayed in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court after Dr Nandipha Magudumana apparently collapsed in the police holding cells just before she and her 11 co-accused were due to appear on Wednesday.
According to the SABC, Magudumana was taken from her bed in the hospital wing of the Kroonstad correctional centre in Free State while being told she “has to travel to Bloemfontein”.
“Her lawyer Machini Motloung has gone to her at the holding cells to check [on her] and apparently an ambulance has been called,” the broadcaster said.
It remains unclear whether Magudumana will appear as scheduled as proceedings were delayed by another hour due to the latest development.
Magudumana, her father, and 10 other co-accused face charges related to the escape of Bester, a rapist and murderer, from a Mangaung prison last year. Nine of her co-accused have been granted bail by different courts, while Bester and another accused abandoned their bids.
She was last month denied bail by the same court as magistrate Estelle de Lange said “no bail conditions will assist” in ensuring she attends the trial and Magudumana had failed to “satisfy the court that the interests of justice permit her release on bail”.
* This is a developing story
