Popular East London businessman laid to rest
Tributes pour in for accident victim Riaaz Jogie, described by family and friends as ‘a special jewel’
Popular East London businessman Riaaz Jogie, who was killed at the weekend in a collision involving his motorcycle and a car, was laid to rest on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.