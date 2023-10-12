×

News

A 22-year-old lotto winner plans to build mom a house

12 October 2023
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
Having recently completed her studies, a 22-year-old has emerged as the holder of a life-changing jackpot prize worth R5.6m from Saturday's Lotto draw. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tonktiti

The latest lucky lotto jackpot winner plans to build a beautiful home for her mother, a dream she has held close to her heart for years.

Having recently completed her studies, the 22-year-old emerged as the holder of a life-changing jackpot prize worth R5.632m from the Saturday draw.

On claiming her prize, she expressed her heartfelt intentions to use the winnings for noble purposes.

She is also excited about the chance to embark on an exciting holiday, a luxury she was not able to afford before.

Lottery operator Ithuba said this act of love and gratitude is a heartwarming testament to the strength of family bonds and the power of dreams realised through the national lottery. 

Ithuba CEO, Charmaine Mabuza, said the win represents the very core of what the national lottery stands for.

“A vehicle for dreams, hope, and transformation. We are thrilled to see someone as young as 22, with a heart full of love for her family, use her winnings to uplift and make life better for her mother. This heartwarming and inspiring story shows how the Lotto can be a source of positive change,” she said.

