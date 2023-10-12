The state corporation is allegedly abusing a loophole in the SA Air Quality Act to avoid having to apply for an atmospheric emission licence (AEL) in order to conduct a listed activity, which would require carrying out an environmental impact assessment.
Daron Mann discusses this theory with environmental lawyer Ricky Stone in this episode.
LISTEN | Transnet using legal loophole - lawyer
The state corporation is allegedly abusing a loophole in the SA Air Quality Act to avoid having to apply for an atmospheric emission licence (AEL) in order to conduct a listed activity, which would require carrying out an environmental impact assessment.
Daron Mann discusses this theory with environmental lawyer Ricky Stone in this episode.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos