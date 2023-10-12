×

News

LISTEN | Transnet using legal loophole - lawyer

By Daily Dispatch Podcasts - 12 October 2023

The state corporation is allegedly abusing a loophole in the SA Air Quality Act to avoid having to apply for an atmospheric emission licence (AEL) in order to conduct a listed activity, which would require carrying out an environmental impact assessment.

Daron Mann discusses this theory with environmental lawyer Ricky Stone in this episode.

