×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Swimming

Pieter Coetzé, Matthew Sates land gold on first day of World Cup in Athens

By SPORT STAFF - 13 October 2023
Pieter Coetzé in action at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where he won the 100m backstroke, took silver in the 50m and bronze in the 200m.
Pieter Coetzé in action at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where he won the 100m backstroke, took silver in the 50m and bronze in the 200m.
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Pieter Coetzé scooped gold in the men’s 200m backstroke on the opening night of the Athens leg of the FINA World Cup series on Friday.

He touched first in 1min 56.32sec to beat Italian Olympic and world championship medallist Thomas Ceccon (1:56.49).

Coetzé was second coming out the final turn, but he scorched the final lap in 28.93sec — he was the only one to go under 29 seconds — to secure the victory.

Matthew Sates cruised to victory in the men’s 100m butterfly in 51.82sec, beating Australian Cody Simpson by one-tenth of a second.

Chad Le Clos, who failed to qualify for the final in the first leg in Berlin last weekend, ended fifth in 52.21.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Spring Graduation 2023
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...