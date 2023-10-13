×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News Editors Choice

Sars goes after coal syndicates at Eskom for tax crimes worth R500m

Inter-governmental search and seizure operations carried out in five provinces

Premium
By Denene Erasmus - 13 October 2023

Coal-smuggling syndicates whose modus operandi includes hijacking deliveries of high-grade coal to Eskom and swapping them with lower-grade product are being targeted by the South Africa Revenue Service (Sars) for alleged tax crimes amounting to R500m...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival