Security stepped up as fear stalks BCM
Several councillors and officials afraid for lives after assassination of senior metro official
Shocked by the brutal slaying of a senior metro official, Buffalo City Metro executive mayor Princess Faku has demanded that security be stepped up at city facilities...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.