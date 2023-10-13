“The municipality has lost a seasoned administrator, who was serving our people with a willingness to serve at all costs.
“I am deeply saddened by his passing and surely he will be missed.”
BCM mayor Princess Faku described Ncunyana as “one of our dedicated employees, a man who had been at the forefront of our mission to provide essential services to the people of BCM”.
“His loss is not just a blow to our organisation but to the entire community we serve. I, along with the entire leadership of BCM, wish to convey our most sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.
“Mr Ncunyana was not just a valuable employee; he was a friend, a mentor and an inspiration to us all.
“We genuinely care about the wellbeing of every individual under our employ, and this incident is a stark reminder of the risks we sometimes face.”
The Ace Magashule led-African Congress for Transformation (ACT) also sent its condolences to Ncunyana’s family.
ACT national spokesperson Ayabulela Ngoqo said Ncunyana had successfully held the fort when he acted as the metro’s municipal manager.
Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.
DispatchLIVE
Tributes pour in from across political spectrum
Image: FILE
Buffalo City Metro officials and councillors from across the political spectrum have expressed their shock and sadness at the slaying of infrastructure and engineering services head Nceba Ncunyana.
“We’ll miss him for sure,” said DA councillor Terence Fritz, who was with Ncunyana shortly before he was killed.
“I would never have thought that this was my last moment with him,” Fritz said. “I have worked with him for a long time.”
ANC councillor Daniso Mwezi spoke about Ncunyana’s mood on the day he was killed.
“He seemed to be in a very good mood, beaming with pride from the expectations that the city, especially the inland region, had a state-of-the-art facility [the Zwelitsha Waste Water Treatment Works Ncunyana had visited before he was killed].
Security stepped up as fear stalks BCM
DispatchLIVE
