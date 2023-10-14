AmaMpondo traditional leader given royal send-off
Bokleni served as king for many years and was member of ANC, DA, UDM and ATM
War cries were shouted, AmaMpondo traditional dances were performed, and dignified and soul-touching songs were chanted by hundreds of fighting stick and knobkerrie-wielding traditional regiments as they laid to rest their traditional leader, Nkosi Mathobela Zuzekile Bokleni, at his Njiveni Great Place near Ngqeleni on Thursday...
