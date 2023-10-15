A senior Israeli official accused Iran on Sunday of trying to open a second war front by deploying weapons in or through Syria as Israel steps up a counteroffensive in Gaza to the south.
Responding to a post of the X social-media platform that posited such a scenario, Joshua Zarka, head of strategic affairs for Israel's Foreign Ministry, said: “They (Iranians) are.”
The original post also said “the Israelis are determined to prevent” such developments. To that, Zarka responded” “We are.”
Syria accused Israel of carrying out strikes against Damascus and Aleppo airports last week. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by William Mallard)
Death toll in Gaza climbs to 2,329 Palestinians — ministry
The death toll in the Gaza Strip climbed to 2,329
Palestinians dead and 9,714 injured on Sunday morning, according to Gaza's health ministry.
The latest casualty toll reflects those killed and injured by Israel since the conflict started on Oct. 7.
Israeli official: Iran trying to deploy arms in or through Syria
Image: REUTERS/Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa
A senior Israeli official accused Iran on Sunday of trying to open a second war front by deploying weapons in or through Syria as Israel steps up a counteroffensive in Gaza to the south.
Responding to a post of the X social-media platform that posited such a scenario, Joshua Zarka, head of strategic affairs for Israel's Foreign Ministry, said: “They (Iranians) are.”
The original post also said “the Israelis are determined to prevent” such developments. To that, Zarka responded” “We are.”
Syria accused Israel of carrying out strikes against Damascus and Aleppo airports last week. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by William Mallard)
Death toll in Gaza climbs to 2,329 Palestinians — ministry
The death toll in the Gaza Strip climbed to 2,329
Palestinians dead and 9,714 injured on Sunday morning, according to Gaza's health ministry.
The latest casualty toll reflects those killed and injured by Israel since the conflict started on Oct. 7.
As Israel bombards Gaza, bakeries run out of bread, water runs low
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos