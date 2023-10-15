Lilitha Nursing College lecturer killed in horrific smash

A Lilitha Nursing College lecturer has died after a horror car crash on her way to a colleague’s funeral in Whittlesea on Saturday.
Ellen Nomazwe Adams, 57, was travelling with three fellow healthcare workers when the accident happened.
Adams died of her injuries at Komani private hospital.
The three medics she was travelling with — a lecturer and two general assistants — were initially also transferred to hospitals in Komani.
The lecturer was expected to be taken to theatre.
On Sunday, Eastern Cape health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth sent her condolences to the family of the deceased.
“Adams was a dedicated civil servant and carried out her work with pride and dignity,” Meth said.
“Lilitha College has lost a good steward.”
She said the entire department was in shock.
“We are battling to come to terms with the sad news,” Meth said.
“She dedicated her life to serving the people of the Eastern Cape and served them well in all her 33 years with the department.
“We send our deepest sympathies to the Adams family, her colleagues and friends.
“May her soul rest in peace.”
Meth also wished the three employees still in hospital a speedy recovery.
She was confident that the team of doctors and nurses from both the public and private sector would do everything possible to save them.
“We are praying for their speedy recovery,” she said.
Adams’ memorial and funeral services will be announced in due course.
DispatchLIVE
DispatchLIVE
