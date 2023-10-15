Hundreds of people gathered at the Yeshiva College Campus in Glenhazel, Johannesburg, on Sunday to honour Israeli civilians killed in the Israeli-Hamas clashes.
The memorial was organised by the South African Zionist Federation (SAZF).
Those gathered expressed their unwavering support for Israel and condemned the acts of violence and terrorism that have claimed the lives of more than 2,000 people.
Songs from the Brill Brothers filled the air as the crowd took their seats, waving Israeli and South African flags.
The gathering denounced the government's stance and President Cyril Ramaphosa's support of Palestine, saying they are backing “terrorists”.
South African Zionist Federation honours Israelis slain in Middle East conflict
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange
On Saturday, Ramaphosa and members of the NEC appeared for a meeting dressed in black and traditional keffiyeh scarves and waving miniature Palestinian flags as Israel readied for a huge ground offensive into Gaza.
Israel has said its mission is to destroy Hamas after the killing of 1,300 Israelis in a brazen raid launched from the Gaza Strip by the militant group last weekend.
Among those gathered in support of Israel was Bishop Phakama Shembe the leader of the Shembe church which has more than eight million members. He pledged solidarity with Israel.
Also among those who have also pledged solidarity are president of the Patriotic Alliance Gayton Mackenzie, City of Johannesburg transport MMC Kenny Kunene and COPE's Mosioua Lekota.
