News

Big security upgrade under way for Dikeni campus

UFH students have for years lamented the lack of safety amid incidents of rape, assault and even murder

Premium
By Ziyanda Zweni - 16 October 2023

Several young people seeking to further their studies have been assaulted, raped or killed at the Dikeni campus of the University of Fort Hare over the years, and for years aggrieved students have been airing their concerns about safety weak spots on campus...

