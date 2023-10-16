Broken, pothole-ridden roads delaying our ambulances — Meth
MEC says damage inflicted means fewer emergency vehicles are available but DA blames snail’s pace of repairs
Eastern Cape health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth says the province’s pothole-ridden rural roads are damaging its ambulances, slowing emergency response times and forcing the department to use helicopters at great cost to reach inaccessible areas...
