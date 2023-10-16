×

News

Chance for young Buffalo City tennis players to shine

16 October 2023
Lonwabo Majeke, left, and Nikilitha Ndungane show off their trophies after their girls' U14 singles tennis match at Selborne Park on Saturday.
PROUD MOMENT: Lonwabo Majeke, left, and Nikilitha Ndungane show off their trophies after their girls’ U14 singles tennis match at Selborne Park on Saturday.
Image: SUPPLIED
East London tennis ace Nikhil Naidoo.
MOJO RISING: East London tennis ace Nikhil Naidoo.
Image: SUPPLIED

South Africa will host the fifth edition of the Brics Games in Durban from October 18-21 where teams from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will battle for supremacy. 

SA has a rich history of hosting world-class events, including the  2010 Soccer World Cup, the rugby and cricket World Cups and the recently held Netball World Cup.

Buffalo City tennis player Nikhil Naidoo has been selected to represent SA U21 and is determined to make the most of the opportunity.

His selection was based on his recent performances in tournaments.  

Naidoo is not the only member of his family who will be participating in the Brics Games as his cousin Myra Viduya, 16,  will represent SA in swimming after recently competing in the Junior World Championships in Israel.

Before jetting off to the Brics Games, Naidoo and fellow Buffalo City tennis players Mbali Ndlabhu (U14 boys), Lonwabo Majeke (U14 girls) and Liyema Mancoba (U12 boys) will play  in the prestigious Trio Junior Masters at the Edgemead and Welgemoed Tennis Clubs in Cape Town from October 13-15.

This tournament is by invitation only, with the the top eight players in each age-group competing in a round-robin format.

This year the organisers will roll out the red carpet for the players, holding a  a black tie welcome dinner on Friday. This is to give the players a taste of the ATP Masters event and the pomp and ceremony attached to it.

The transformation agenda introduced by Tennis Eastern Cape is producing excellent results as most black players participating in this prestigious tournament are from the Eastern Cape.

Other players from the Eastern Cape playing in the event are Zeke Roulstone (U12 boys), Ungakum Magigaba (U12 boys), Evan Swart (U14 boys) and Liyabukwe Magigaba (U12 girls).

