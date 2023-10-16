Graduate who won Fort Hare battle bears no grudges
University of Fort Hare graduate Mbali Silimela, who was embroiled in a legal battle over his degree and finally won, says he harbours no ill will towards vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu or the university...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.