×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Graduate who won Fort Hare battle bears no grudges

Premium
By Anelisa Gusha - 16 October 2023

University of Fort Hare graduate Mbali Silimela, who was embroiled in a legal battle over his degree and finally won, says he harbours no ill will towards vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu or the university...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Spring Graduation 2023
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...