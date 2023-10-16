Ramaphosa overstepped the mark in announcing Zulu king, court hears

Meanwhile, outside court close to 200 amabutho and maidens gathered outside the high court in support of Misuzulu, stating he was the rightful successor after his father, King Zwelithini died in 2021.
One argument brought by Prince Mbonisi ka Bhekuzulu, contested the heir should be decided by the royal family.
According to Simakade’s legal representative Alan Dodson, president Ramaphosa acted ultra vires (beyond his powers) by handing over certification of kingship to Misuzulu, stating that the correct procedures were not followed before the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi announced Zwelithini’s successor.
“That is our only difference in terms of relief. We say because of the confusion of who is the royal family, it has to go court on its own,” he said.
He said a meeting that was held on May 14 2021, after the king’s death, to discuss who the successor was meant to be. Instead, that was when it was decided Misuzulu would take the throne.
He said the new king is not supported by all family members and at least 26 were not present at the meeting.
“When one looks at it, the identification meeting was found to be unlawful. The person who chaired the meeting laid down the criteria of identification,” he said.
Instead, some traditional processes of appointing a new king were missed ahead of Misuzulu’s appointment, he said.
The matter was adjourned.
Spokesperson for King Misuzulu, Prince Africa Zulu, said Misuzulu was born an heir to the throne and those who are contesting this were “king-wannabes”.
“Only the king decides who are the members of the royal family and as far as we are concerned, that process was done long ago when the king was born, Prince Zulu said on the sidelines.
It was their stance that Misuzulu became the rightful heir after his mother, Queen Mantfombi, was interim queen as she was of royal descent and the sister of Eswatini’s King Mswati. Shortly after his mother’s passing, Misuzulu took over as ruler of the Zulu nation.
“He was born from the first Princess of Eswatini. In the royal structure, those things decide events and they dictate what happens and dictate the reason we are here. You should not be misled. There is only one Zulu royal family and that is led by King Misuzulu,” said Zulu.
Ramaphosa overstepped the mark in announcing Zulu king, court hears
Image: Rorisang Kgosana
The three-day court battle for the Zulu throne kicked off in the Pretoria high court on Monday with those challenging the appointment of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini presenting their arguments.
The main argument was that President Cyril Ramaphosa acted beyond his authority by certifying King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the new Zulu king after the passing of his parents.
The court heard that the rightful heir to the throne is Misuzulu’s half-brother, Prince Simakade Zulu and that the royal family should go back to discuss the rightful heir to the throne.
