A crowd of thirty onlookers watched as search and rescue teams safely retrieved a local farmer whose bakkie had washed down the Nahoon river at the Smythland rd causeway, Dorchester Heights.
Speaking to onlookers, the man had been stuck in his white Ford Ranger bakkie around 3pm that afternoon, and was rescued three hours later.
The surging river had submerged over 75 meters of the bridge a meter deep, forming a standing wave of trapped water.
This is a developing story
Farmer rescued from sinking vehicle in Nahoon river
