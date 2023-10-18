×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Construction starts on R320m shopping mall in Dutywa

Four-hundred jobs to be created during building, with 350 opportunities when mall operational

Premium
By SITHANDIWE VELAPHI - 18 October 2023

The Mbhashe Local Municipality’s economy will received a shot in the arm ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

If Springboks win rugby world cup SA could celebrate with a public holiday: ...
Spring Graduation 2023