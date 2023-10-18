‘I am taking you to the village where I was born’
Dumza Maswana bringing his unique sound, accompanied by an orchestra and choir, to the Guild Theatre
“I hope people will see those beautiful Xhosa women’s faces. I see them when I perform — I see them dance, I see them sing, I see them in the fields, fetching water from the dam, I tell their stories.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.