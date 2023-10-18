President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky have held talks about events in the Middle East.
According to the Presidency, Ramaphosa spoke to his counterpart on Tuesday, at the latter's request.
During their phone call, the leaders reflected on the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis which has left scores dead and many displaced and in need of aid.
“President Ramaphosa expressed his deepest concern at the rapid escalation of the conflict, the unprecedented level of destruction and the toll on human lives.
“President Ramaphosa reiterated South Africa’s call for an immediate end to the violence, the return of hostages and for urgency in the opening of humanitarian corridors,” said Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.
Ramaphosa, Zelensky discuss escalating conflict in Middle East: Presidency
The call came a day after the al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza was bombed, killing more than 500 people and injuring over 1,000. The South African government has pledged its support for the people of Palestine and sent condolences to both countries.
Ramaphosa and Zelensky also affirmed their closer co-operation and shared desire for a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war, said Magwenya. This was one of many phone calls between the two leaders in a bid to bring about a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine-Russia conflict which started in February 2022.
“President Ramaphosa committed South Africa’s continued active engagement in the African peace initiative and participation in the Ukraine peace formula talks that are held at the level of national security advisors.
"President Ramaphosa welcomed President Zelensky's commitment to the revival of the Black Sea grain initiative. Both leaders pledged to continue working together in this regard.”
