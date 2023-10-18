×

News

Six feared dead after heavy rains

Brave young hero fails in bid to rescue fellow pupil from raging river

By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 18 October 2023

In an act of bravery and with a complete disregard for his own safety, an Eastern Cape high school pupil jumped into raging waters to try to save a fellow pupil who was swept away by heavy currents while crossing a flooded river on Monday...

