Six feared dead after heavy rains
Brave young hero fails in bid to rescue fellow pupil from raging river
In an act of bravery and with a complete disregard for his own safety, an Eastern Cape high school pupil jumped into raging waters to try to save a fellow pupil who was swept away by heavy currents while crossing a flooded river on Monday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.