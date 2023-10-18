×

South African tourist among 3 killed in Uganda game reserve attack

By TimesLIVE - 18 October 2023
The safari vehicle came under attack in a Ugandan game reserve.
Image: Uganda Police Force via X

Three people, including tourists from South Africa and Britain, were killed in an attack linked to an Islamic movement, the ADF, in Uganda.

The other victim was their local tour guide.

Uganda police force spokesperson Fred Enanga confirmed the attack on Tuesday evening.

“We have registered a cowardly terrorist attack on two foreign tourists and a Ugandan in Queen Elizabeth National Park. The three were killed and their safari vehicle burnt.

“Our joint forces responded immediately on receiving the information and are aggressively pursuing the suspected ADF rebels.”

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

