×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Beachfront car washers sent packing

Law enforcement, community forums launch crackdown, while metro workers clean area

Premium
By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 19 October 2023

Law enforcement officials, including community forums, launched a crackdown on the East London beachfront on Wednesday, chasing away illegal car washers operating in the area...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Massive failures led to the fire which burnt National Assembly in 2022
If Springboks win rugby world cup SA could celebrate with a public holiday: ...