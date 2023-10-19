President Cyril Ramaphosa used a state visit from the Dutch monarch to again call for a cessation of hostilities between warring parties in the Middle East.
Delivering his opening remarks ahead of official talks with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima on Thursday, Ramaphosa said South Africa and the Netherlands met at a time when their resolve to build a peaceful and equal future was being tested.
“The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the devastating events unfolding in Israel and Palestine have left many of us saddened. They have left us fearful for the future of international co-operation and for our common aspiration to realise a world free of conflict,” said the president.
The king and queen are on a state visit to the Union Buildings in Pretoria. This is the second visit from a Dutch monarch — Queen Beatrix visited South Africa at the invitation of late president Nelson Mandela in 1996.
Ramaphosa added: “As South Africa, we have reiterated that there should be an immediate cessation of hostilities between the warring parties, that the tenets of international law should be upheld and that the international community has a responsibility to help bring about favourable conditions for negotiation and dialogue.
“As a country that chose the path of reconciliation over conflict and peace over war, we believe it is indeed possible for adversaries, even those that share bitter histories, to come together for the sake of peace. We believe change can never come too late and that it is indeed possible.
“The relationship between our two countries is testament to this. The Netherlands is a former colonial power, but is now supporting development and economic growth across the developing world, including in former Dutch colonies.”
Devastating events in Israel, Palestine have saddened us, Ramaphosa tells Dutch monarch
Presidency reporter
Image: GCIS
