Eskom head of distribution Monde Bala is providing an update on progress to ensure prepaid meters are updated before the switch to a new Token Identifier Code on November 24.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Eskom briefs SA on prepaid meters before switch to new code
Eskom head of distribution Monde Bala is providing an update on progress to ensure prepaid meters are updated before the switch to a new Token Identifier Code on November 24.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos