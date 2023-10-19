×

News

Lily Mine owners failed to conduct proper risk assessments, inquest finds

By TimesLIVE - 19 October 2023
The court's findings are pending until confirmed by the high court. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Martin Bergsma

The deaths of three miners at Lily Mine near Barberton seven years ago occurred because the mine owners failed to conduct proper assessments, as required by law, the Mbombela magistrate's court found on Thursday.

Solomon Nyirenda, 37, Yvonne Mnisi, 30, and Pretty Winnie Nkambule, 22, were in an above-ground container that was being used as a lamp room on February 5 2016 when the mine collapsed and they were buried 70m underground under 20,000 tonnes of earth. Their bodies have still not been retrieved. 

The court's findings are pending until confirmed by the high court.  

