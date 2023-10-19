×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

No load-shedding for the next three days, says Eskom

By TimesLIVE - 19 October 2023
Eskom says continued good generation fleet performance and expected lower weekend demand will allow the suspension of load-shedding.
Eskom says continued good generation fleet performance and expected lower weekend demand will allow the suspension of load-shedding.
Image: 123RF/ teksomolika

Eskom will suspend load-shedding from 10pm on Thursday to 4pm on Monday. 

 “The suspension of load-shedding for more than three days is as a result of the continued good generation fleet performance and the expected lower weekend demand,” the power utility said. 

It said breakdowns have reduced to 12,925MW, while planned maintenance is at 4,889MW.

Eskom briefs SA on prepaid meters before switch to new code

Eskom head of distribution Monde Bala is providing an update on progress to ensure prepaid meters are updated before the switch to a new Token ...
News
12 hours ago

“A further update will be provided on Sunday afternoon. Eskom will communicate should any significant changes occur,” Eskom said.

TimesLIVE 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
Mo Salah speaks out against ‘too much violence, heartbreaking brutality’