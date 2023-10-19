Eskom will suspend load-shedding from 10pm on Thursday to 4pm on Monday.
“The suspension of load-shedding for more than three days is as a result of the continued good generation fleet performance and the expected lower weekend demand,” the power utility said.
It said breakdowns have reduced to 12,925MW, while planned maintenance is at 4,889MW.
No load-shedding for the next three days, says Eskom
Image: 123RF/ teksomolika
“A further update will be provided on Sunday afternoon. Eskom will communicate should any significant changes occur,” Eskom said.
