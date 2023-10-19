SA and Netherlands to strengthen bilateral ties during state visit

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday host King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. The Dutch royal couple are on a state visit to South Africa.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said this is the Dutch monarch's second visit to South Africa since Queen Beatrix at the invitation of late president Nelson Mandela in 1996.

“The visit by the king and queen not only illustrates the importance of the bilateral relationship between the two countries but will accelerate co-operation in areas that bring benefits to the peoples of both countries,” said Magwenya.

King Willem-Alexander, who will be accompanied by some of his cabinet ministers, will also be joined by a business delegation of about 100 people.

During the visit a memorandum of understanding on co-operation in the fields of higher, technical and vocational education will be signed.

Magwenya said, “The Netherlands is a major investor in the South African economy and one of South Africa’s significant trading partners. Total trade doubled between 2019 and 2022 when it reached R122bn.”

Dutch tourists make up the fourth-highest number of foreign visitors to South Africa.

TimesLIVE