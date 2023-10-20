Almost 20% of Eastern Cape households have no piped water
Dire situation, confirmed by findings of Census 2022, forces countless thousands to share their water source with animals
The Eastern Cape has the second-highest percentage of households in the country — a whopping 19.5% — who have no access to piped water in their areas...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.