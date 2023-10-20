×

News

Almost 20% of Eastern Cape households have no piped water

Dire situation, confirmed by findings of Census 2022, forces countless thousands to share their water source with animals

By SITHANDIWE VELAPHI - 20 October 2023

The Eastern Cape has the second-highest percentage of households in the country — a whopping 19.5% — who have no access to piped water in their areas...

