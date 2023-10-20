×

News

Seven arrested in Meyerton for alleged licence fraud

By TimesLIVE - 20 October 2023
This is R30,000 in cash which was taken from one of the licensing officials at the Meyerton licensing centre on Friday.
Image: RTMC

Seven suspects were arrested at the Meyerton licensing centre in Midvaal on Friday on suspicion of issuing driving licences fraudulently.

“It is alleged that officials issued heavy-duty driving licences to applicants who were not present to do the test. They also allegedly colluded with driving school operators to have intermediaries write learner licence tests on behalf of applicants,” RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said. 

He said one of the officials was found with more than R30,000, which is believed to proceeds of the suspected criminal activity. 

Zwane said RTMC CEO Makhosini Msibi was on the scene to witness the arrests. Msibi blamed greed for rampant corruption at the centre. 

TimesLIVE 

