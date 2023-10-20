×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Vandals target East London racetrack

Tower building ransacked and electricity cables stolen on eve of meeting

Premium
By Sivenathi Gosa - 20 October 2023

The historic East London Grand Prix racetrack has been the latest to suffer a break-in and vandalism after criminals broke in on Tuesday evening and ransacked the tower building before making off with electric cables. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
Mo Salah speaks out against ‘too much violence, heartbreaking brutality’