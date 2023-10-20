Vandals target East London racetrack
Tower building ransacked and electricity cables stolen on eve of meeting
The historic East London Grand Prix racetrack has been the latest to suffer a break-in and vandalism after criminals broke in on Tuesday evening and ransacked the tower building before making off with electric cables. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.