Buffalo City is in the crosshairs of a feared Level 6 deluge on Saturday and Sunday.
In its hastily released statement on Friday afternoon, the SA Weather Service spoke of floods and risks to lives in a large area in the Eastern Cape, with Buffalo City in the centre.
SAWS warned that the ground was already saturated and a deluge was likely to run off quickly.
East London has already received over 117mm in the 12 days of rain since the start of the month.
SAWS said a feared “invading” cut-off-low (COL) pressure system swinging in fast from the Atlantic in the south west, which could deluge 100mm in 24 hours.
It said the COL posed “a significant risk to life and property” and it issued a high Level 6 Orange warning for parts of the Eastern Cape saying the system could “persist” beyond Sunday.
This was happening, SAWS said: “Scarcely a week after the last bout of heavy rainfall over Southern Africa.”
Severe thunderstorms are also forecast.
The West Coast would be hit on Friday night with the system then headed for the Eastern Cape on Saturday and Sunday.
SAWS reiterated: “The surface terrain over many parts of the Eastern Cape is still wet and saturated, following recent episodes of good rainfall. Saturated ground has a reduced capacity for infiltration of rainfall. Fresh rainfall on saturated ground rapidly leads to overland runoff, thus exacerbating the risk of flooding, as excess rainfall is diverted to swell river systems.”
The public was urged to follow updated impact warnings in the media.
DispatchLIVE
Buffalo City in the crosshairs of level 6 storm
Image: Ave Calvar Martinez/Pexels
