Despite promise of good matric results, 20% of pupils at risk of failing
Top-performing Eastern Cape schools determined to reach 100% pass rate
The Eastern Cape department of education has raised fears that close to 20% of pupils who write their final year examinations from October 30 are at risk of failing due to poor performance in 2023...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.