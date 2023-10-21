Distraught family of slain BCM official call for killer to be found
Mourners, municipal heads pay tribute to kind-hearted, ‘exemplary public servant’
The grieving family of slain Buffalo City Metro official Nceba Ncunyana has called for his killer to be found...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.