A 29-year-old man from Ga-Mothapo in Limpopo was on Friday sentenced to three life terms for raping his 12-year-old niece on numerous occasions in August 2021.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The Mankweng regional court heard the uncle raped the girl on August 18 after she returned from school. He also raped her two days later. The minor reported the matter on September 12 2021 to her mother.
“There was no DNA evidence, as the matter was reported to the police late. The J88 [form] was handed in to corroborate the evidence of the forensic nurse who testified about the injuries the victim sustained throughout the ordeal,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.
In aggravation of sentence, the prosecutor adv Makgomothi Masehela submitted that the accused had failed to protect the victim as her uncle.
The presiding officer Hele Botha could not find any compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment.
Three life terms for man who raped his niece
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov
