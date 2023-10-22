N3 near Van Reenen's Pass reopened after crash

The traffic flow has been restored on Van Reenen Pass in KwaZulu-Natal after a crash involving five trucks on Sunday.
Thania Dhoogra, operations manager of N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said the north- and southbound carriageways on Van Reenen Pass were closed.
Emergency services were on the scene to commence with a cleanup and recovery of the five trucks involved in the crash.
Dhoogra said a diesel spill had to be cleaned before the road was reopened.
She said light rain in the area was contributing to difficult driving conditions.
Motorists have been cautioned to drive with caution amid the downpours.
