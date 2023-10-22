BREAKING | Robbers hit Woolworths store at Hemingways Mall

Police are on the hunt for three armed robbers who made off with an undisclosed amount of cash from a Woolworths store in East London’s Hemingways Mall on Sunday morning.
The robbery is reported to have happened at about 6.30am.
According to a police report, the three armed suspects used the staff entrance and forced one of the employees into the manager’s office.
The suspects managed to steal an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene in a white Suzuki Swift without registration plates.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said no-one was injured during the incident.
“Police can confirm that they are investigating a case of business robbery,” he said.
A Woolworths operations manager confirmed the incident, but declined to comment further.
Police urged anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact their nearest police station. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
