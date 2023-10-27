Naidu said six suspects, aged between 30 and 53, had been arrested on murder charges.
“We strongly condemn any acts of vigilantism,” she said.
Booi’s devastated mother, Noloyiso Booi, is battling to deal with his tragic death.
She was attending a relative’s funeral when her son was murdered.
“They took Simlindile while he was sleeping, in front of his family, including his nephews,” she said.
“It’s painful to know my child was set alight and burnt alive.
“They must be jailed.
“To compound matters, I’ve been left homeless because the residents chased us away.”
She and her family are now staying with her niece in another village.
She said the alleged perpetrators should have spoken to her before taking the law into their own hands and then handed her son over to the police.
“When I returned home the day after he was killed, his body had still not been collected.
“This hurts so bad. Even an animal does not deserve to die like this.
“It’s as if he was killed by cold-blooded creatures, not human beings.”
She said villagers had threatened to burn her home if she did not withdraw the case against the six suspects.
However, she said she did not open a case against them.
“I did not open a case because my son will never rise from the dead even if I were to press charges,” she said.
Her niece said her aunt had been terrorised by the villagers.
“They even closed the hole dug for Simlindile’s burial,” she said, adding they had to bury him in her village.
Simlindile was previously sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for stabbing someone to death.
DispatchLIVE
Family of man burnt to death in ‘vigilante’ attack finally able to bury him
The bereaved family of 37-year-old Simlindile Booi who was burnt to death in a suspected vigilante attack were finally able to bury him on Thursday after members of their village had prevented them from doing so.
The villagers accused Booi of killing an elderly man who was found dead in his home in Qaga location three weeks ago.
Booi’s family had to flee the area after threats from angry villagers, who also apparently prevented the family from burying him in the village.
Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu confirmed a case of murder was being investigated after Booi’s charred body was found outside a spaza shop.
“Available information suggests he was surrounded by a group of men from his home at Qaga location outside Qonce on October 8.
“The group believes he was responsible for the death of a man in his 70s, whose partly decomposed body was found in his house on October 5.”
Two suspected stock thieves burnt to death in correctional services bakkie
Naidu said six suspects, aged between 30 and 53, had been arrested on murder charges.
“We strongly condemn any acts of vigilantism,” she said.
Booi’s devastated mother, Noloyiso Booi, is battling to deal with his tragic death.
She was attending a relative’s funeral when her son was murdered.
“They took Simlindile while he was sleeping, in front of his family, including his nephews,” she said.
“It’s painful to know my child was set alight and burnt alive.
“They must be jailed.
“To compound matters, I’ve been left homeless because the residents chased us away.”
She and her family are now staying with her niece in another village.
She said the alleged perpetrators should have spoken to her before taking the law into their own hands and then handed her son over to the police.
“When I returned home the day after he was killed, his body had still not been collected.
“This hurts so bad. Even an animal does not deserve to die like this.
“It’s as if he was killed by cold-blooded creatures, not human beings.”
She said villagers had threatened to burn her home if she did not withdraw the case against the six suspects.
However, she said she did not open a case against them.
“I did not open a case because my son will never rise from the dead even if I were to press charges,” she said.
Her niece said her aunt had been terrorised by the villagers.
“They even closed the hole dug for Simlindile’s burial,” she said, adding they had to bury him in her village.
Simlindile was previously sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for stabbing someone to death.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos