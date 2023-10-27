Health MEC calls for more rigorous examination of expired goods

Although tests are yet to confirm the cause of illness of the 143 pupils, they all reported buying snacks and food from hawkers or local shops.
Meth said: “We welcome the food inspection blitz and raids by Buffalo City Metro and Enoch Mgijima local municipality.
“We are calling for all our municipalities to embark on similar raids on a regular basis and not only when there are cases of suspected food poisoning.”
The Chris Hani district municipality said it had been alerted about an outbreak of suspected food poisoning in four schools — Edlelweni, John Noah, Mpendulo and Lesseyton School.
Municipal health services personnel were immediately dispatched to the affected areas in the Enoch Mgijima local district municipality to take samples and facilitate tests to establish toxicology.
“This exercise also involved visiting food outlets and conducting investigations on food that may have led to these incidents,” municipal spokesperson Bulelwa Ganyaza said.
“Unlabelled sugar lollies were discovered and seized during the visits.”
Chris Hani district municipality mayor Lusanda Sizani has convened a multisectoral joint operations committee, which is inclusive of all stakeholders, to look into the matter and issues related to food safety and food outlets within the district.
“The district municipality remains on high alert and the community will be apprised of any further developments in this regard,” Ganyaza said.
Eastern Cape health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth has called for food safety inspections to be intensified and for action to be taken against shop owners selling expired goods.
The number of pupils experiencing abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, itchiness, high temperature and shortness of breath has increased to 143.
This comes after a further 23 pupils from a third school in Mlungisi township in Komani were rushed to Frontier Hospital on Friday.
On Thursday 120 pupils were treated in hospitals and local clinics.
There has been a spike in suspected food poisoning cases around the country in recent weeks, with at least two children reported to have died after eating snacks they bought at a shop in Gauteng.
Although there have been no reported fatalities in the Eastern Cape, one pupil is recovering in ICU.
Meth called for shop owners selling expired goods to be held accountable.
“The learner is in a stable condition in ICU. An urgent chest X-ray will be done today. We wish her a speedy recovery,” Meth said.
“We are calling on municipalities working with relevant stakeholders, like law enforcement agencies, to intensify the food safety inspection operations because we cannot afford to have shop owners selling expired goods to our children, which at times include expired baby formula.
“The law must take its course against shop owners selling expired food items.”
The Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act 54 of 1972 and the National Health Act of 2003 empowers municipalities to conduct food safety inspections, to fine transgressors, to close shops that don’t comply with the law and to make arrests.
The MEC said the department was concerned about the prevalence of suspected food poisoning cases.
