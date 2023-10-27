×

Raid on spaza shops nets 20 owners

Undocumented foreigners arrested for trading without permits, selling counterfeit goods and expired food

By SITHANDIWE VELAPHI - 27 October 2023

About 20 undocumented foreigners were arrested in raids by local authorities in two East London townships on Thursday for allegedly trading without permits and selling counterfeit goods and expired foodstuff...

