Four seasonal workers were sentenced to life imprisonment for torturing and killing the farmer who employed them and viciously assaulting his wife during a robbery in the Western Cape winelands.
Ntabanyane Tlali, 24, Thabiso Ramollo, 27, Moeketsi Hlauli, 28 and Keketso Matshabisa, 26, who pleaded not guilty, were sentenced to life in prison on Thursday by judge Dereck Willie at the Swellendam circuit high court for murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, two counts of illegal possession of firearms, illegal possession of ammunition and contravention of the Immigration Act.
They were employed by Tool Wessels as seasonal workers on the farm Kapteinsdrif near Bonnievale. On the day of the gruesome attack, May 13 2019, they didn't report to work. Instead, they had hatched a plan to rob the couple.
The balaclava-clad Lesotho nationals, who were in South Africa illegally, surprised Wessels’ wife Liezel while she was bathing. The couple was tied up and severely beaten while their assailants demanded money.
“A kettle of water was brought to the boil and the assailants poured it over their heads to torture them,” read the court judgment.
Seasonal workers who tortured couple, killing farmer, get life behind bars
Image: AfriForum
“The assailants then took her and her husband to the office adjacent to their residence where the walk-in safe was housed. They plugged in an electrical drill and an angle-grinder to torture her and her husband. Luckily for her, the angle-grinder was not in working condition.
“They all went back to the bedroom where a large amount of cash was handed to the assailants and they were taken back to the office area. A pistol was pointed against her head, and she was further brutally assaulted by the unknown assailants. She lost consciousness.”
Wessels was shot in the face with his own rifle and his wife stabbed in the chest. When Liezel regained consciousness, she found herself covered in blood and alone. She managed to send e-mails pleading for help before getting dressed and fleeing to a nearby farm manager.
Police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said: “The accused killed the farmer, assaulted his wife and robbed them of their personal belongings, cash, firearms and ammunition.”
A police officer who worked in the area for 36 years was confronted by chilling scenes on the farm.
“He found some lights were burning and one door to the residence was ajar. This door led to an office adjacent to the primary residence. He observed blood stains and an electric drill and an angle-grinder lying on the floor,” read the judgment.
“He went into an adjacent room and noticed blood near the walk-in safe. He also saw blood on the lid of a deep freeze in another room. He proceeded to the primary residence and entered the same via a sliding door that was partially ajar. He was searching for the deceased. He noticed blood on the kitchen floor. The kitchen was in disarray. In the main bedroom, he saw clothes on the floor and the bedding was covered with blood.”
Wessels’ body was discovered by neighbours inside an old pump house on the farm.
According to the judgment, the seasoned police officer was shocked by the brutality of the attack and had sleepless nights.
The investigation was handed over to a “discrete investigative crime unit” and a suspect was arrested a day later which led to the recovery of the rifle from a sewage drain on the farm.
The other three suspects fled to Lesotho, but after a marathon extradition process they were extradited at the Maseru border in July 2022.
TimesLIVE
