×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

CCTV footage in CBD raised fire alert for EMS to deploy to Usindiso building

28 October 2023
Kgaugelo Masweneng
Reporter
A child's walking ring in a passage in the Usindiso building in Marshalltown where 77 people died in a fire. File image
A child's walking ring in a passage in the Usindiso building in Marshalltown where 77 people died in a fire. File image
Image: THAPELO MOREBUDI

It took less than 15 minutes for Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) to respond and arrive at the Usindiso building where 77 people died when a fire broke out on August 31.

The response was triggered by the city's monitoring camera system and a call to the call centre at 1.19am, divisional chief of emergency management services David Thabe said in a statement read out at the commission of inquiry chaired by retired judge Sisi Khampepe.

A camera monitoring the street showed movement on the scene and a fire was detected at about 1.19am. At about 1.25am the first fire responders were dispatched with an emergency fire truck from Malvern.  Emergency responders arrived at the scene from 1.36am to 1.45am.

He said the Malvern fire station was closest to the scene and “a fire truck with six occupants was dispatched to Usindiso”.

Fire at SABC's radio park building extinguished

The SABC's radio park building in Auckland Park was evacuated on Thursday after a fire in a section of the building.
News
2 weeks ago

At about 1.55am “a ladder” was dispatched from Sandton fire station and arrived on the scene just after 2am.

On Thursday, acting EMS head Rapulane Monageng testified that only one door at the hijacked building could be used to gain access.

The other entrances were either blocked or sealed off with a variety of “unsuitable materials”.

The building also had no fire extinguishers or fire hoses. Some of the staircases were blocked and converted into makeshift rooms.

Another witness, police crime scene investigator W/O Bonginkosi Mngadi, took 800 photographs at the scene.  

He told the commission that when he took photos in a room with an electrical transformer, he saw illegal connections.

The inquiry was shown photos of bodies in Delvers Street and several of the building before and after the fire.

“The picture shows bodies allegedly recovered from the burnt building. There are drapes and blankets hanging out the window,” Mngadi said.

Several images showed a room that housed an electrical transformer.

Gift of the Givers to aid SANDF after fire razes military base in Northern Cape

Gift of the Givers teams are preparing an aid package to assist SA National Defence Force members who lost all their possessions in a devastating ...
News
2 weeks ago

He testified he saw wires criss-crossing which seemed to be illegally connected to the transformer. “The cables were leading out of the room. They appeared to be illegally connected. The wires were hanging and didn’t seem to be properly supported.”

The images Monageng shared on Thursday painted a picture of life inside the Usindiso building, showing how residents used makeshift steel burglar doors throughout the building which made the rescue operation difficult, as many people couldn't leave their rooms. Many also used corroded paraffin stoves, which posed a fire hazard as they were more likely to collapse or fall over.

The inquiry continues.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Local Heroes Awards 2023
Local Heroes Awards 2023