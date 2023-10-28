×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Makhanda researchers celebrate rare 410-million-year-old fossil find

Brittle stars discovered on Humansdorp farm road, oldest ever unearthed in Southern Hemisphere and ancient supercontinent of Gondwana

Premium
By Steven Lang - 28 October 2023

Makhanda-based researchers have described surprisingly well-preserved fossils of brittle stars discovered in the Eastern Cape...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Local Heroes Awards 2023
Local Heroes Awards 2023