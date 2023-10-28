×

News

Pupils leave home at 6am to walk 25km on dangerous N6

Stressed parents unable to afford transport costs, still waiting for scholar service to be provided

Premium
By Sivenathi Gosa - 28 October 2023

More than 30 Nompumelelo pupils walk 25km every day along the N6 to Noncedo Combined School. ..

