Three East London teams braving Adventure Racing World Championship
Families eagerly awaiting groups’ arrival at finish line of gruelling 840km event
A desire to push yourself to the extreme both physically and mentally is required to take on the challenging 840km Adventure Racing World Championship...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.