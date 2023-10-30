Boks’ ‘divine’ win lifts whole country
Moment will be embedded forever in our national memory — Mabuyane
Thousands of Springbok fans laughed, cried, danced and cheered in public viewing areas in the Buffalo City Metro on Saturday evening as match referee Wayne Barnes blew the final whistle, confirming the Boks’ victory in a nail-biting Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand in France...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.