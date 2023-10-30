×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Killer who showed no remorse jailed for life

Thando Mgqobhozi shot taxi owner while out on bail for a double murder

Premium
By Ziyanda Zweni - 30 October 2023

A Willowvale man who, two months after his release on bail for a double murder case, gunned down a East London taxi driver, has been sentenced to life imprisonment...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

'I don't want to fake it no more' sings 'fake' doctor Matthew Lani before arrest
Local Heroes Awards 2023