This is what you will pay for a litre of fuel from November 1

Thanks to lower international oil prices South African motorists can look forward to much-needed relief at the pumps in November with the prices of petrol and diesel set to fall.
The Central Energy Fund has announced both grades of petrol (93 and 95 ULP) will be slashed by R1.78/litre at midnight on October 31. The wholesale price of high sulphur 0.05% will decrease by 85c/litre with low sulphur 0.005% diesel following suit at 82c/litre. The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will be reduced by 97c/litre.
From November 1, this is what Mzansi's motorists will pay for their fuel of choice.
Inland:
- 93 unleaded — R23.44
- 95 unleaded — R23.90
- Diesel 0.05% — R24.16 (wholesale)
- Diesel 0.005% — R24.40 (wholesale)
Coast:
- 95 unleaded — R23.18
- Diesel 0.05% — R23.44 (wholesale)
- Diesel 0.005% — R23.69 (wholesale)
Image: Supplied
